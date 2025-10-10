Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 181,860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 363,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 363,720 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URA opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

