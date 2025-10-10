Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,912 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.