Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $273,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $838,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 82,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $173.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.18.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

