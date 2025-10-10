Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 11,055 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $481,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $233,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

JPST stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.03.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

