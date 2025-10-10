Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

