Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 41.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $209,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 35,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.5%

MDT stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

