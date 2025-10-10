Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Sold by Vivid Wealth Management LLC

Vivid Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Strategy makes up approximately 1.3% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy by 27.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 528,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 113,752 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Strategy during the second quarter worth $37,391,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Strategy during the first quarter worth $17,352,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 75.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 125,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,144 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the first quarter worth $13,795,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.54.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $7,406,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,661,700. This represents a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.65 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and have sold 75,900 shares valued at $28,992,651. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $320.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $178.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.74) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

