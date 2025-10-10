Bar Harbor Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 316.7% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $967.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $981.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,016.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,073.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

