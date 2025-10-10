Financial Security Advisor Inc. Purchases 1,528 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000.

CGGO opened at $34.55 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

