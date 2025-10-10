Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $328,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,777,000 after buying an additional 265,389 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,185,000 after buying an additional 215,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,370,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 634,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,570,000 after buying an additional 146,141 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 price objective on Moody’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This trade represents a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,699.52. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,135. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $491.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $501.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.44. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

