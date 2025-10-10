Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 177.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 162.8% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 165,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 42.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 39.3% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average is $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

