Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $4.39 Million Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,580 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in HP were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,616 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,202.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,478 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 176,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.