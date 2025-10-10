McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $594.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.02.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

