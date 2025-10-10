Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 643,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,196,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 140,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $175.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

