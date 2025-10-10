Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Stake Lessened by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%
VBR stock opened at $207.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.99.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
