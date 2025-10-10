Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

