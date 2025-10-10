Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 115 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.13.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of URI stock opened at $979.20 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $1,004.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $935.73 and a 200-day moving average of $782.55.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

