Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $50,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $692,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

EMR stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

