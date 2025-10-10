Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires 56,900 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 141.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the second quarter worth $295,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 84.0% in the second quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 39,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the second quarter worth $871,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

PR stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,467.10. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

