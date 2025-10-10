Argyle Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Argyle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.2% of Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 83.0% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 159.6% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,969,000 after acquiring an additional 264,726 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 853.3% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 151.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Scotiabank raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.23.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $115.38. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

