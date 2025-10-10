Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 538 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 538 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $706.00 to $854.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $727.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $779.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $759.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.09. The company has a market cap of $236.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

