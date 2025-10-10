Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after buying an additional 5,345,388 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,933,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,836,000 after buying an additional 861,679 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $159.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.26. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (down from $212.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,430.69. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,874 shares of company stock worth $42,187,714. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.