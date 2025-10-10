M. Kraus & Co Buys New Shares in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1,222.2% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $221.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.31 and a 200-day moving average of $239.88. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.60 and a 52-week high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.35.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

