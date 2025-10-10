Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $173.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.80. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $223.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

