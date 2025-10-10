Waters Corporation $WAT Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management LLC

Argyle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Waters by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,010,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT stock opened at $330.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.44. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $275.05 and a one year high of $423.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.56.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

