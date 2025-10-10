Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Holdings Raised by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $138.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.32. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $139.80.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

