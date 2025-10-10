KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 23 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,867,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after purchasing an additional 168,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $776.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $786.78.

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $738.74 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $779.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $748.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $684.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

