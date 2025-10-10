Vantage Point Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,491,000 after buying an additional 3,501,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,781,000 after buying an additional 2,829,060 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 36,224.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,327,000 after buying an additional 2,564,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,147,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,325,000 after buying an additional 1,036,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after buying an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.