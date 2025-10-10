Columbus Macro LLC Sells 394 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,725,000 after buying an additional 924,353 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,217,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,972,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,589,000 after buying an additional 152,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,514,000 after buying an additional 1,460,084 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after buying an additional 166,148 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

