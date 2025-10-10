Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Invests $623,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after buying an additional 2,701,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,968,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,178,000 after buying an additional 425,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,262,000 after buying an additional 1,008,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,069,000 after buying an additional 5,132,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,158,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,231,000 after buying an additional 326,246 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

