Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,071 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $19.80.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
