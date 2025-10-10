Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires 175 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after buying an additional 4,668,929 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after buying an additional 4,377,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 61.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after buying an additional 1,651,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,512,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,110,000 after buying an additional 857,694 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.9%

CARR opened at $58.08 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.42.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

