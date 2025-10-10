NavPoint Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEC

NavPoint Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $496,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VTEC opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average is $97.55. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $101.42.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.
