Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $58.67 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

