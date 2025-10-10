Weiss Ratings Begins Coverage on Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Research analysts at Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viomi Technology presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viomi Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 303,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of Viomi Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

