Weiss Ratings Begins Coverage on Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Research analysts at Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viomi Technology presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIOT
Viomi Technology Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viomi Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 303,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of Viomi Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viomi Technology
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Amazon’s Prime Day May Be the Catalyst for a Year-End Rally
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Let the Good Times Roll: 2 Stocks Showing No Signs of Slowing
- About the Markup Calculator
- Café Culture Revival? 3 Stocks to Watch After Chick-fil-A’s Move
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.