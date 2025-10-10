Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $779.60 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $825.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $759.68 and a 200-day moving average of $661.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $727.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.