Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (D-) Rating for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 470,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,930,170.20. This trade represents a 9.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,923.28. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 344.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 13,746.2% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

