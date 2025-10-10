Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.0% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.96 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.03%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

