WMG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

