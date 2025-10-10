Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading Up 15.7% – Still a Buy?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.30 ($0.18). Approximately 4,865,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 657% from the average daily volume of 642,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Get Challenger Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group Price Performance

About Challenger Energy Group

The company has a market capitalization of £31.72 million, a PE ratio of -775.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.49.

(Get Free Report)

Challenger Energy focuses on high impact, globally material assets. Its flagship assets are in Uruguay, a new global exploration hotspot, where they have assets with multiple billion-barrel prospects. The Company holds two high impact offshore exploration licences (AREA OFF-1 and AREA OFF-3), totalling 19,000km2 (gross), making it one of the largest acreage holder offshore Uruguay, and is the only junior with a position in this exciting new exploration province.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.