Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $264,000 in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $2,653,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 12,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $86.19 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

