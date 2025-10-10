Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
