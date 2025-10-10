Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.