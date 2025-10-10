Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,975,681,000 after buying an additional 359,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after buying an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,616,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,071,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,397,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,109,000 after buying an additional 63,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $237.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.59 and a 200 day moving average of $224.03.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,240 shares of company stock valued at $12,980,578. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

