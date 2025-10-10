Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.5% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $153.70. The stock has a market cap of $177.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.