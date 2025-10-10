Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS is Triodos Investment Management BV’s 3rd Largest Position

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems makes up about 4.8% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $63,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,697 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,700,000 after acquiring an additional 374,414 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,181,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,223,000 after acquiring an additional 326,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,090,000 after acquiring an additional 224,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,905,000 after acquiring an additional 204,826 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE WMS opened at $137.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $166.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The business had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMS. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

