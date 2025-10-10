3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $635.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $640.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

