HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA is Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 2.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $32,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 22.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:HCA opened at $418.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $439.01. The company has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

