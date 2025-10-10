Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after purchasing an additional 512,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,966,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,968,000 after acquiring an additional 909,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day moving average is $109.52. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $481.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

