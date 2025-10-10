M1 Capital Management LLC Purchases 268 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

M1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,782 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,043,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,381 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 491.6% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,952,000 after acquiring an additional 579,318 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL opened at $91.53 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

