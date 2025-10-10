Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,966 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,663.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 226.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS opened at $49.69 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.